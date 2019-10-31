Hospital offering diabetes prevention program

FARMINGTON — The Diabetes Prevention Program, a national program that is proven to help people lower their chance of developing type 2 diabetes, is offered free by MaineHealth at Franklin Memorial Hospital. The program will help individuals learn how to eat healthier and be active, develop skills to make healthier choices, get the long-term support needed to stick with the changes and prevent or delay the development of type 2 diabetes. A class will be offered at Franklin Memorial Hospital from noon to 1 p.m. staring Wednesday, Nov. 6. Registration is required. For more information, contact Melissa M. Norton at [email protected] or 207-661-7294.

Horse sanctuary owner to describe programs

BRYANT POND — The Whitman Memorial Library in Bryant Pond will welcome Sarah Page on Thursday, Nov. 7, for a program on The Whole Horse Experience and Educational Sanctuary.

She will discuss her work to rescue and rehabilitate horses from neglect, abuse, abandonment and slaughter. She will tell about her facility in Woodstock and her efforts to provide horses with training, a safe place to heal physically and mentally, and an adoptive new home whenever possible.

The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Early music concert at St. Luke’s Nov. 8

WILTON — The public is invited to attend an early music concert featuring a beautiful array of medieval, Renaissance, and baroque music (ca 1100-1750) at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at St. Luke’s in Wilton, 59 High St., on the corner of School and High streets.

Musicians Jeffrey Fuson, Robert Hayes, Jane Parker, Delphine Sherin, John Sytsma, Willem Sytsma, Dan Woodward and director Kathryn Sytsma will play their recorders, viols, guitars, psaltery and organ.

There will be a free-will offering benefiting St. Luke’s. FMI: contact the church office at 207-645-2639.

Jackson-Silver Post to host Texas Hold’em

LOCKE MILLS — A Texas Hold’em event will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at Jackson-Silver Post 68, American Legion, 595 Gore Road. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and games will begin at 1 p.m. There will be a $50 buy-in, high hand option, 50/50, pull tabs, meals and drinks.

