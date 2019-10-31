Holly Ihloff appearing at McFalls Library

MECHANIC FALLS — Author Holly Ihloff and her dolls are coming to the Mechanic Falls Public Library, 108 Lewiston St., Mechanic Falls, at 7 p.m., Nov. 6.

Ihloff, a Casco resident, calls on a rich background of lifetime education, European travel and passions in creating her first book, “The Dolls’ First Little Book of Christmas.” As a first grader, two dolls were sent to her from Germany. They are now dressed in garb and settings dating between 1785-1830.

The public is invited to come hear her story and delight in the charm of the old world Christmas that she and the dolls now share. The book will be available to view and also to purchase.

Decline of the American church to be examined

LEWISTON — The closing of thousands of churches nationwide and a steady decrease in church attendance will be discussed at Lifetree Cafe on Thursday, Nov. 7. A chili and chowder contest will be held at 5:45 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30. Bring a favorite chili or chowder to share.

The program, titled “Has God Left the Building?,” will feature filmed interviews with several experts on the American church, including Steve Hewitt, a writer for The American Church Magazine.

“Statistically the church in America has been dying since the 1970s,” says Hewitt. “In a decade the church in America is going to have a whole different look: what it is and where it is. And what about all of these empty church buildings?”

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Cafe is located at 1919 Lisbon Road. Questions may be directed to Travis Burleigh at 207-783-3316 or [email protected].

Antique appraisal event in Durham

DURHAM — The Durham Historic District Commission will host an antique appraisal event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in the cafeteria of the Durham Community School. The appraiser is Daniel Buck Soules who was an appraiser for 11 years on the popular TV show “Antiques Roadshow.”

The public is invited to bring a family treasure, old collectible or an antique to find out its value from a well-respected appraiser. No firearms or stamps. Interested people can bring up to three items. Appraisal of one item will cost $10; three for $25. Appointments can be made by calling 207-353-6217. Walk-ins are welcome.

Proceeds from the event will go to restoring the Union Church, which was built in 1835.

