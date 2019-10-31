Community supper at Wayne church
Pasta Bar Supper at Dirigo HS Nov. 7
DIXFIELD — Dirigo High School’s Class of 2020 and Alternate Education program are hosting a Pasta Bar Supper, previously known as Harvest Supper from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in the high school cafeteria. Cost is $5 for an adult, $3 for senior citizens and students; $5 for a take-out container. All proceeds to benefit the Class of 2020 Project Graduation and Alternative Education program.
Veterans luncheon at the Green Ladle
LEWISTON — The 9th Annual Veterans Luncheon, sponsored by The Exchange Club of Auburn, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Green Ladle (Lewiston High School). Capt. Michael McGrath, USN, will be the guest speaker. This event is free for all veterans in attendance. To reserve a space, call John Reid, 207-777-3579.
Community luncheon at Old South Church
