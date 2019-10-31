Community supper at Wayne church

WAYNE — A community supper will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Wayne Community Church, 22 Old Winthrop Road. The menu will include home baked casseroles, beans and hot dogs, salads and pies as well as vegetarian and GF options. Cost is by donation. Take-out will also be available. For more information, call Taylor at 207-242-0613.

Pasta Bar Supper at Dirigo HS Nov. 7

DIXFIELD — Dirigo High School’s Class of 2020 and Alternate Education program are hosting a Pasta Bar Supper, previously known as Harvest Supper from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in the high school cafeteria. Cost is $5 for an adult, $3 for senior citizens and students; $5 for a take-out container. All proceeds to benefit the Class of 2020 Project Graduation and Alternative Education program.

Veterans luncheon at the Green Ladle

LEWISTON — The 9th Annual Veterans Luncheon, sponsored by The Exchange Club of Auburn, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Green Ladle (Lewiston High School). Capt. Michael McGrath, USN, will be the guest speaker. This event is free for all veterans in attendance. To reserve a space, call John Reid, 207-777-3579.

Community luncheon at Old South Church

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church will serve its monthly free community luncheon at noon on Saturday, Nov. 9. The menu will include fricassee turkey, mashed potatoes, peas, biscuits and cake. Delivery service will be available in Farmington. To have a meal delivered, call the church office at 207-778-0424 during the week or the church kitchen, 207-778-4438, on the morning of the luncheon.

Supper at Mexico Congregational Church

MEXICO — A supper will be served at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Mexico Congregational Church, UCC (the “Green Church”), 163 Main St. The menu will be a traditional roast turkey dinner with all the fixin’s, including homemade pies, served family-style. The price will be $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Take-outs will be available at 5:30; call 207-364-8603.

