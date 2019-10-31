Androscoggin Retired Educators meeting

AUBURN — The Androscoggin Retired Educators will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Lotus Restaurant at 279 Center St. Speaker for this meeting is Japhet Els, director for community outreach at AARP.

Following the business meeting and Mr. Els presentation, there will be a buffet lunch. The cost of lunch is $8.97 with tea or water; or $11.02 for those who prefer soda. Each member will pay their own bill. The tip is not included.

Members are reminded to bring a non-perishable food item (or money) to be given to a local food pantry.

Those people planning to attend should make a reservation with Grace and Hugh Keene, 179 Cook St. Auburn, ME 04210 by Nov. 8.

DAR meeting at Sabattus AL hall

SABATTUS — The Daughters of the American Revolution monthly meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in the Sabattus American Legion Hall. Guest speaker will be Donna Brooking, who will give a presentation on the Quilts of Valor. Legion members, Auxiliary and the public are welcome to attend.

