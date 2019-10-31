Cottage Street Creative Exchange Guest and Performer Attire in Norway on Friday, October 25
Guests are invited to wear their favorite jeans, like these shown here made by the dancers, to be featured during Galavanting the Stone, the November 2nd annual fundraising gala for the non-profit Cottage Street Creative Exchange. The Cobblestones will have their full band on board to entertain guests and accompany dancers in performance for several numbers. Kezarstone Catering provides delicious light fare. A Silent Auction with items for every taste and budget, along with dancers from around the state round out the party, held on the 2nd floor of 13 Cottage Street in downtown Norway. Admission is $25 per person. To make a reservation if there is still room, please call artistic director Debi Irons at 207-743-5569 or email [email protected]
gmail.com.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Advertiser Democrat
Mooring ordinance on Harrison’s Nov. 5 ballot
-
Advertiser Democrat
Healthy Cooking for the Whole Family: Black Bean and Pumpkin Soup
-
Advertiser Democrat
Paint night at Bridgton Hospital
-
Advertiser Democrat
Girl Scouts to host sign-ups
-
Advertiser Democrat
Resource Center offers Self Reiki