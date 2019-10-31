MICHEL LAJOIE

Occupation: Retired

Education: Two-year Automotive Technology Graduate Program at CMVTI, associate Ddgree in fire science technology from SMTC, Androscoggin Leadership Institute.

Family: Wife, Rita, three children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Political experience: Four terms (8 years) state legislator representing House District 58, currently first term city councilor representing Ward 4.

Q: Why do you think you’re the most qualified, or best candidate for this seat?

A: I believe the investment I have made throughout my career as a Lewiston citizen such as a small business owner/operator, my 31 years as a firefighter/11 years as fire chief for the city of Lewiston, my political experiences in both the State House and as a Lewiston city councilor, as well as my interactions with Lewiston’s past and present leaderships and Lewiston citizens have prepared me well to represent Ward 4.

Q: Please name three issues that you believe are critical to Lewiston’s future, and how you would address them.

A: Lower property taxes, encouraging our young people to stay, work and invest in our city and promote our city as a suitable location for large and small businesses to operate and prosper.

The above mentioned items continuously fluctuate due to our economic as well as environmental challenges. Therefore, in my opinion if we are to succeed, we must continuously realign their goals and objectives to see the above items materialize. To accomplish this task, we need more dedicated and progressive citizens who are willing to take up the challenge and become a part of the solution.

Q: What do you like about the city budget passed this year, and what don’t you like?

A: I liked the way the city department heads, City Council, school leadership and School Committee worked together to keep the tax rate increases to a minimum based on the needs of our infrastructure and the safety of our citizens.

What I did not like is that we (all parties mentioned in the above paragraph) could not lower property taxes more without jeopardizing the growth of our city and the safety of our citizens.

filed under: