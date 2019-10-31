LYNNEA CALLING RAVEN HAWKINS

Occupation: Office manager, Global Home Health Care Agency Inc.

Education: High school diploma from Soldotna High School, Soldotna Alaska; associate degree of applied sciences in electromechanical technology from Central Maine Community College.

Family: Mother and stepfather, Cindy and Eric Fine of Soldotna, Alaska; sister and brother-in-law, Aurora and Roger Rogers of Soldotna, Alaska; father and stepmother, Corby and Merry Hawkins of Spokane, Washington; sons Johnathon Allred of Gravois Mills, Missouri, Diego Arriaga Jr. of Lewiston and Logan McEwen of Newport.

Political experience: Maine People’s Alliance board member 2015 to present; Healthy Neighborhoods Planning Board member 2018 to present.

Why are you running for school committee? If elected, what will be your priorities?

I am running for school committee in Ward 5 because I want to be a voice for myself and other parents like me in the downtown. I want to form a coalition with other underfunded school districts and go to Augusta to request the funding our state voted into law. I want to see a closet in every school where children in need can get free food and clothing, and a tool kit and training provided for every teacher to help them address student needs as they identify them. I want to see our school system build and enforce a real anti-bullying policy combined with community outreach to begin addressing the issues that our students face every day.

What do you like and what don’t you like about the school budget that passed in the spring?

I thoroughly support the plan to expand Lewiston High School. In my opinion, the schools need more funding, not half measures. I was thoroughly disheartened to hear the way students were spoken of at City Council meetings when the proposed budget was discussed. These children who were spoken of as burdens are in fact the future of our city and state. Providing for their education and upbringing should be seen as a gift not a burden.

Lewiston has one of the lowest graduation rates in the state. What can be done to address that problem?

We need to make our schools comfortable, welcoming places to learn. This begins with making sure students are prepared to learn. It’s proven that well-rested, -fed and -treated students learn better. We need to make sure every student has a counselor they can connect with (during school hours). And we need to ensure that those counselors are prepared to offer students all the options available to them. Our community has many alternative options to standard public education. We need to ensure that not just students, but parents as well are aware of them.

CURTIS ROUNDY

Occupation: Contractor

Education: Associate degree

Family: Our family has been involved with youth since the beginning. My wife and I were youth pastors before our five children were born. We have been super involved in the Lewiston school system for 15 years since we moved here from Woolwich. We are very proud of all five children, from our youngest at McMahon elementary to our three oldest, who all received amazing scholarships to Clark and Colgate universities.

Political experience: I do not nor do my friends consider me to be political. I am a no-holds-barred, straight to the point person that loves his city and wants to see the best for all those who live here, especially the children.

Why are you running for school committee? If elected, what will be your priorities?

I’m running to offer my experience of raising children in the system in order to better the system. My priorities are a safe place to grow and learn for every child. A forward thinking leadership for all the challenges of a modern world, including the scary things that have happened to us and the amazing possibilities that I know lie ahead. I will prioritize hearing from every person that wants to bring their opinion to the table and add to the collective wisdom that our city holds.

What do you like and what don’t you like about the school budget that passed in the spring?

I like the fact that our budget reflects a serious commitment to our kids, but feel that we could prioritize the people on the ground more than we do. I once took a group of music students on an expensive field trip as a chaperone. I asked every student that went if they would have given up their trip and spent the money differently if it meant they could have a full-time one-on-one music mentor at the school. They all said they would forego the trip to further their access.

Lewiston has one of the lowest graduation rates in the state. What can be done to address that problem?

I believe our graduation rates are a direct reflection of years of misguided focus on systems and gadgets instead of relationships and education. I believe it’s a new day in our school system that looks positive for educators to teach from a place of relationship unencumbered by reports and unnecessary meetings in collaboration with staff that is excited about our kids, our city, and its future. We are the second largest city in Maine and its influence should not be underestimated.

