Councilor-at-large and a new face to politics, Carl Dill is a devoted family man with three children. He, his wife and children are lifelong citizens of Auburn. Carl is untainted by current political dynamics. He has integrity and the ability to really listen and respond to constituents.

Belinda Gerry is a council member with knowledge of seniors’ needs and advocates for them. Their needs should not be overlooked. She is a past Augusta legislator, and it is positive to have that experience on the council.

Brian Carrier, Ward 4, is also a stellar individual, having served on Auburn Planning Board. His has knowledge of Ward 4 needs, having lived there for over 20 years. Brian is a devoted husband, and father of three children who has management skills and a love for Auburn. Brian especially cares about the constituents of Ward 4.

Ernestine Gilbert, Auburn