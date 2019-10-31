PARIS — Fallen Saints MC, Ft. Williams Chapter President Mike Sampson presented a check for $500 this week to Brad Peck, Administrator of Maine Veterans’ Home (MVH) South Paris. More than 30 motorcycles and almost 50 riders had participated in the 2nd annual ride for the Maine Veterans’ Homes – South Paris back on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Members of the club mingled with residents and thanked them for their service to the country prior to leaving the facility and braving the rainy weather. After a ride through the surrounding communities of Oxford Hills, members returned to the MVH South Paris for pizza and salads. Suggested donation was $25 and $5 for lunch. A 50/50 raffle was also held, and Fallen Saints Motorcycle Club gear was for sale during this great cause that benefited the great heroes who reside at the Home! The funds raised by this Benefit Ride are used by the residents for needed items that individuals’ insurance plans do not cover (i.e. winter coats, electric razors, etc.). The Fallen Saints Motorcycle Club, Ft. Williams Chapter members are all veterans and is centered on riding to represent the fallen soldiers who have paid the price for freedom. The club is often involved with similar fundraising rides for veteran related organizations. The men and women in the club come together to raise money for veterans in their communities.

