WEST PARIS—Five people were arrested Wednesday night after drugs were found in a mini-van on the turnpike in York, and in a home in West Paris.

According to Maine State Police Spokesman Steve McCausland, the arrests were in connection to an investigation of drug sales out of a home at 33 Main St. in West Paris.

Yashim Gomez, 35, Raymond Vasquez, 26, Geraldine “ Rodriguez 31, and Princes Munoz-Cordero 19, from Bronx, New York were arrested by State Troopers in York after a search revealed 382 grams of cocaine and crack in the van.

Simultaneously, deputies from Oxford Sheriff’s Department and officers from Norway and Rumford police searched the residence located at 33 Main Street and found, according to McCausland, “other items related to drug selling.”

All four are charged with aggravated drug trafficking and were taken to the York County Jail. Bail was set at $20,000 for Gomez and $10,000 for Vasquez, Rodriguez, and Munoz-Cordero.

Investigators say the group has been active importing and selling drugs from Oxford Hills to the Rumford area and also in southern Franklin County in recent months.

The drug bust is the second in as many days for the State Police. On Tuesday troopers arrested two New York men and a Bangor woman after their vehicle was stopped on the turnpike in Kennebunk.

