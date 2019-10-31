FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce honored winners of the Business of the Year, Community Service of the Year, Rising Star of the Year and President’s Award at its annual meeting Oct. 24 at the North Dining Hall at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Business of the Year, awarded to LEAP Inc., recognizes a business or organization that maintains good employee relations, demonstrates exceptional customer service, exhibits evidence of continued success and future growth, and promotes and contributes to the economic growth of Franklin County.

Community Service of the Year, awarded to the Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, honors an outstanding chamber member business or organization who generously gives time, resources or expertise to the community making a difference in Franklin County.

Rising Star of the Year, awarded to Farmington Underground, honors a business or organization that joined the chamber within the last three years and shows evidence of success, potential for growth and being a part of the vibrant business community.

The President’s Award was given to the Farmington Fire Rescue Department. Clyde Ross and Stephan Bunker accepted it with many heartfelt words of thanks.

