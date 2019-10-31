WILTON — The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce will host a job fair at the Comfort Inn, 1026 US Rt. 2 East on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will have 10 hiring businesses. For more information, call the chamber at 207-778-4215.

