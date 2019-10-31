NORWAY — FREE Individual Complimentary Therapy Sessions – available to anyone impacted by Cancer

It doesn’t matter if you are currently in treatment, out of treatment, your treatment is on hold, or you have been out of treatment for years………

FREE coupons for a variety of Complementary Therapies are available to anyone impacted by Cancer- Survivors receive 4 coupons and their Caregiver receives 2 coupons, to be used for their choice of one on one sessions including Reiki, Oncology Massage, Therapeutic Yoga, Reflexology, Nutrition Consult, Individual Yoga or Aroma Touch from a list of area Wellness Providers.**

If you already have received Caring coupons, please note that they don’t expire so make an appointment today. If you have used your coupons already, come in and sign up for more!

All of our Wellness Providers are certified in their specialty and have gone through an approval process with our CRCofWM’s program committee.

We also have FREE one-month swim passes to the heated, saltwater pool at the Hampton Inn pool in Oxford, which are for cancer patients who have been out of treatment 6 months – and passes are available for their caregivers too!

**All Coupons and Passes are possible via grants from private foundations, donations from individuals and businesses, and our annual fundraisers like the Turkey Trot and the Tee Off for Hope Golf Tournament.

For more information, call us at 890-0329, stop by the Cancer Resource Center, or email Diane.

