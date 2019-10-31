NORWAY—Soon, you may be able to gorge on gelato on Main Street – and then go work it off at the gym.

At a Norway Planning Board meeting on October 24, a plan by Todd Truman to turn a portion of the former Advertiser Democrat building at 1 Pikes Hill into a fitness center was approved, as was a plan proposed by Liz Cook to turn 447 Main Street into a gelato and dessert bar.

According to Truman, the fitness center won’t be a carbon copy of Planet Fitness. Instead, it will host some unconventional workouts, like flipping tires and dragging ropes. Truman said at the meeting that, for now, there’s no plan as to what will go into the rest of the building.

“We’re going to let the public decide what they need,” said Truman.

According to a flyer handed out at the location on October 25, the training center will be named Vitality Training. The center will offer group classes for all fitness levels, with personal training and a strength and cardio area.

Truman said he’s been renovating the historic building, including fixing the roof, adding a new heating system, and putting in new windows.

“It will be a pretty decent looking old building,” said Truman.

Cook said the upper floor of 427 Main Street would have two residential apartments, with a downstairs production area in the back that will make gelato.

A bar area will serve gelato and cocktails, and an outside seating area will be constructed.

