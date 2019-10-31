HANOVER — Residents wasted little time at Tuesdays annual town meeting, approving all 34 articles in just over an hour.

Bethel resident and current Rumford Town Manager Scott Cole moderated the meeting.

Incumbent selectman Ed Kennett was re-elected for for another three-year term. Kennett ran unopposed.

Article 20, asking if the town would vote to raise $7,000 for fire protection, generated some discussion. Resident Bruce Powell wondered why there was an increase.

Selectwoman Brenda Lee Gross explained that Hanover generally gives Rumford a stipend of $3,000, and that last year the town received a bill that was more than $13,000. Gross said that although there was only one fire in town, there were many car accidents, which is why the amount of money is high.

“The EMTS come to the fire. They come to the accidents too,” Gross said.

She added that the number of accidents in Hanover was unusually high last year, almost 20. She said this year the number was significantly lower.

Resident Peter Holloway asked if the speed limit could be changed in certain areas, to help reduce the likelihood of an accident.

The bulk of them happened on sections of road where the limit was 55 mph.

Multiple residents wondered if it could be lowered in certain areas.

Kennett said that in the past he has spoke with an engineer from the Department of Transportation who told him they have actually seen an increase in accidents when speed limits are reduced on certain roads.

Kennett said more law enforcement presence on the section of road could be an alternative option.

The article passed unanimously.

Other business

Article 21, asking if residents would vote to raise $42,000 for roads and bridges, was passed unanimously. The article drew plenty of questions from residents last year, many wondering if the amount should be higher.

Gross said that $28,200 will go toward winter maintenance.

Resident Dottie Adams was presented with the Volunteer of the Year Award.

