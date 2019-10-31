The “arts” excite us, inspire, encourage, lift our spirits, foster our imagination and validate our existence.

They are as important as any subject in school.

Have you ever watched a child on the beach with a stick in his hand? It’s so natural for him to draw lines and figures.

The arts do so much more than bring beauty, entertainment and enjoyment to our lives. They fill a need. They feed our souls.

I encourage a vote on Nov. 5 for the Lewiston High School expansion to give our students these precious gifts.

Harolyn Zaldumbide, Lewiston