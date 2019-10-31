The “arts” excite us, inspire, encourage, lift our spirits, foster our imagination and validate our existence.
They are as important as any subject in school.
Have you ever watched a child on the beach with a stick in his hand? It’s so natural for him to draw lines and figures.
The arts do so much more than bring beauty, entertainment and enjoyment to our lives. They fill a need. They feed our souls.
I encourage a vote on Nov. 5 for the Lewiston High School expansion to give our students these precious gifts.
Harolyn Zaldumbide, Lewiston
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.