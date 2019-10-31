Use your roasted pumpkin seeds from your Jack o’lantern to garnish this family friendly fall soup! Don’t skip the vinegar- the acid will balance the beans and the pumpkin.
Makes 6 servings
INGREDIENTS:
2- 15 1/2 ounce cans black beans, rinsed and drained
1 15 oz can drained canned tomatoes, chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
1 shallot, chopped
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 1/2 tablespoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2 stick (1/4 cup) unsalted butter
4 cups beef broth or chicken broth
1 16-ounce can pumpkin puree
3 to 4 tablespoons Sherry vinegar
Garnish: coarsely chopped lightly toasted pumpkin seeds and extra black beans
DIRECTIONS:
• In a food processor coarsely puree beans ( reserving a handful for garnish) and tomatoes.
• In a 6-quart pot ( dutch oven is best) cook onion, shallot, garlic, cumin, salt, and pepper in butter over moderate heat, stirring, until onion is softened and beginning to brown.
• Stir in bean puree. Stir in broth, pumpkin, until combined and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, 25 minutes, or until thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.
• Just before serving, add vinegar and simmer soup, stirring, until heated through. Season soup with salt and pepper. Serve soup garnished with sour cream and toasted pumpkin seeds.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Mooring ordinance on Harrison’s Nov. 5 ballot
-
Advertiser Democrat
Healthy Cooking for the Whole Family: Black Bean and Pumpkin Soup
-
Advertiser Democrat
Paint night at Bridgton Hospital
-
Advertiser Democrat
Girl Scouts to host sign-ups
-
Advertiser Democrat
Resource Center offers Self Reiki