Use your roasted pumpkin seeds from your Jack o’lantern to garnish this family friendly fall soup! Don’t skip the vinegar- the acid will balance the beans and the pumpkin.

Makes 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2- 15 1/2 ounce cans black beans, rinsed and drained

1 15 oz can drained canned tomatoes, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 shallot, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 stick (1/4 cup) unsalted butter

4 cups beef broth or chicken broth

1 16-ounce can pumpkin puree

3 to 4 tablespoons Sherry vinegar

Garnish: coarsely chopped lightly toasted pumpkin seeds and extra black beans

DIRECTIONS:

• In a food processor coarsely puree beans ( reserving a handful for garnish) and tomatoes.

• In a 6-quart pot ( dutch oven is best) cook onion, shallot, garlic, cumin, salt, and pepper in butter over moderate heat, stirring, until onion is softened and beginning to brown.

• Stir in bean puree. Stir in broth, pumpkin, until combined and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, 25 minutes, or until thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.

• Just before serving, add vinegar and simmer soup, stirring, until heated through. Season soup with salt and pepper. Serve soup garnished with sour cream and toasted pumpkin seeds.

