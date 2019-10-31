As a lifelong resident of Lewiston and a volunteer in many political campaigns over the years, I have always cared deeply about the issues that faced my city and the people who presented themselves to lead us forward.

My hope for my community is that quality people will value public service for the expertise they can bring to it, and not for the notoriety they can get from it.

Mark Cayer is someone I can put my faith in to make balanced decisions for all of Lewiston. His qualities are clear, his intellect is well known, and his commitment is genuine. He is a candidate for all the right reasons.

I enthusiastically support Mark Cayer for mayor.

Laurie Maloney, Lewiston

« Previous

Next »