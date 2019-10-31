BUCKFIELD — At Buckfield Post 58, on October 15, the American Legion Department of Maine, Oxford County District 5 posts approved and signed a Resolution calling for March 5, 2020, on which day in 1770 the Boston Massacre occurred, to be recognized as the true beginning of the commemoration of 250th Anniversary of the March to Freedom of the United States.

Many of the other States of the original 13 British Colonies plan on observing their 250th remembrances on April 19, 2025, the day on which the Battles of Lexington and Concord took place in 1775. The difference is that two full National election cycles will have elapsed before any mention of how the nation came to be founded, and why it fought eight long bitter years to choose a government elected by the people under a Constitution, rather than a Monarchs’ whim, cementing the individual inviolable rights that all citizens yet enjoy. It should also be recalled, that though the Boston Massacre occurred in Massachusetts, Maine was at that time and through the first National election in 1789, and for 30 additional years, a Province of Massachusetts.

Following the Glorious Revolution, every hamlet, village, town, and city in Maine was peopled by a substantial number of the soldiers who fought in the Revolution, in which places their descendants abide to the present day. It is, therefore, our right to choose on what date we begin the 250th Anniversary of our ancestors’ struggle to fight for and found the greatest nation in human history.

