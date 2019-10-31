MINOT — Voters will be asked Tuesday if they want to reduce the minimum lot size in rural zone districts from 5 acres to 2.5 acres.

Town Administrator Danielle Loring said that when the town was working on its comprehensive plan in 2006, the rural, 5-acre minimum lot size was created because the State Planning Office wanted to see more diverse zoning to reduce population density.

A little more than a year ago, Loring said residents approached selectmen and requested the minimum lot size be reduced to 2.5 acres to increase development.

The request was forwarded to the Planning Board, which worked with Shelley Norton of the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments to draft language for the amendments to the Comprehensive Plan and the Land Use Code.

Two questions must be approved by voters to make the change: amend Section 1 of the Comprehensive Plan and amend the minimum lot size for the Rural I district in the Land Use Code.

