HARRISON — A referendum updating Harrison’s local mooring ordinance will be on the Nov. 5 ballot.

The ordinance was revised to clarify the harbor master’s role, according to Town Clerk Melissa St. John. The original rules stated that the harbor master reports to the Board of Selectmen. Harrison has a town manager form of government so all town employees, including the harbor master, answer to the town manager.

Officials also streamlined the ordinance to better outline the procedure and policy for all moorings and different zone areas. For example, property owners with shore front as opposed to those who need a mooring in the designated mooring zone (the area between 100′ – 200′ from shorelines) have different rules. Clarifications were also made to the violation, enforcement and appeals sections.

“There are not really big changes and no completely new rules to be implemented by this ordinance,” said St. John. “The town has been looking at its ordinances and policies and updating them as needed. Many haven’t been reviewed since the 1990’s, so that makes them 15 – 20 years old.

“The planning board has also been working on the land use ordinances and will begin working on the Building Permit Ordinance to make sure it is in line with the adoption of MUBEC.”

Absentee ballots are due at the Harrison town office by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Voting for Harrison elections and referendums will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Town office, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

