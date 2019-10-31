LEWISTON — Authorities warn that Sabattus Street has been closed from Old Greene Road to Stanley Street after a crash Thursday morning.

No details have been released. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles