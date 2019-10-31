NORWAY — First Universalist Church (Unitarian Universalist) of Norway enthusiastically welcomed the congregation’s new Music Director, Tom Coolidge of Bethel, at Sunday’s (October 13) worship service. As Music Director, Coolidge will lead the choir and accompany worship services.

“Tom is a wonderful fit for our congregation. We are thrilled to have found such and experienced and accomplished musician,” said Joanne McDonald, chair of the church’s Board of Trustees. A life-long resident of Bethel, Coolidge is a classically trained pianist. He graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in Music Education in 1975. Recently, Coolidge retired after thirty years teaching music in area schools. He taught at Telstar High School for the last sixteen years of his teaching career. During those thirty years of teaching, Coolidge also played in bands featuring every music genre anyone might list – rock bands, gospel groups, dance bands, country and western bands, and classical ensembles to name a few. In addition to the piano, Coolidge plays guitar and Native American flute. “Our congregation has what might be called eclectic taste in music. We love all kinds of music and we like to weave those different kinds of music into our worship services. Tom’s amazing background and versatility will enhance our worship experiences beyond measure,” said Rev. Fayre Stephenson, minister of the church.

Oxford Hills theater goers may recognize Coolidge as the accompanist of OHMPAA (Oxford Hills Music & Performing Arts Association) and Oxford Hills School Community Broadway Show musicals. He has also accompanied musical productions in Buckfield. Tom Coolidge and his wife Chris have three grown children. They spend their summers at the

family camp in Greenwood.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: