AUBURN – Christine Marie (Violette) Hopkins, 90, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at Clover Manor on Friday Oct. 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Presque Isle on August 21, 1929, the daughter of the late Francois and Albina (L’Italien) Violette.

Educated in Lewiston, she was a member of the graduating class of 1949 at Lewiston High School. Christine worked part time for Montgomery Wards before her marriage to Robert Hopkins. She also taught CCD at Holy Family Parish and was a member of the Sisters of St. Anne’s Sodality. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling and dancing with her friends and family.

During their retirement, Christine and Robert enjoyed Fort Lauderdale, Fla. where they made many new friends. Christine’s greatest love was her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed summers at their camp on Cobbossee Lake in Litchfield. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed dearly.

A member of Holy Family Church, Prince of Peace Parish, she is survived by three sons, David Hopkins and wife, Janet (Kenney) of Leeds, George Hopkins and wife, Dawna of Lewiston/Florida, Robert Hopkins and wife Anne (Godin) of Lewiston, a daughter, Diane Berube of Litchfield; 13 grandchildren, Eric, Holy Higgins, Heather Dixon, Krista, David-Michael, Chad, Becky, Matthew, Marshall, Amanda Berube-Stevens, Curt Berube, Allison and Keith; 10 great-grandchildren, Connor, Kylee, Tiger, Austin, Kiefer, Alyza, Skyla, Bradley, Colby and Bryce; a brother-in-law, Ben Lizotte; many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Besides her parents, Christine is predeceased by her son, Leonard Paul Hopkins; three sisters, Muriel Turgeon, Lola Bedell, Pauline Bussiere, four brothers, Raymond, Angelo, Phillip and Benny Violette.

You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Christine’s guestbook at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.

Visitation will be held this Saturday, Nov. 2, at The Fortin Group Funeral Home in Lewiston from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. followed by a celebration of life. A private committal service will be held at a future date.

Services by The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, ME 04240. 784-4584

