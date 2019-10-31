LEEDS – Joseph “Joe” R. Tremblay, 92, of Leeds, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Sunday Oct. 27, 2019. He was born in Lewiston on Sept. 29, 1927, the son of Henry Sr. and Aurora (Dion) Tremblay. He grew up, lived and worked in the Lewiston/Auburn area all of his life until his retirement when he and his wife moved to Leeds to be near their daughter, Patricia.

Joe raised his family of six children in the Lewiston/Auburn area with his loving wife of 67 years, Lorraine (St. Pierre) Tremblay. Joe was well known and well loved in the community. He worked for several local companies like Hillcrest Foods, Maine Electronics and retired from White Rock Distilleries in 1998. He joined the military in 1945 at age 18 and was a proud Army Veteran of the Korean War era and a strong supporter of Veterans affairs. He was a generous man who always gave to organizations and people in need… always a defender of the less fortunate.

Joe loved soaking in the sun, listening to music, bird watching, and battling squirrels. He also loved talking politics and growing fruits and vegetables of all varieties. He was a sharp minded man with a particular passion for growing tomatoes and was awarded a patent from the USPTO in 2012 for his gardening design. He loved having his family nearby and especially loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. Joe was a kid at heart, larger than life and he loved to laugh. His loving heart, his sense of humor, and his laughter will be deeply missed by so many.

Joe is survived by his loving wife Lorraine; his children, Patricia Rioux and husband, Gerry of Leeds, Ron Tremblay and wife, Roxanne of Florida, Elizabeth Tremblay of Poland, Richard Tremblay and wife, Kelly of Auburn, Debbie Merrill of Greene, and David Tremblay of Lewiston; his sisters, Doris St. Hillaire of Monmouth and Yvonne Tanguay, also of Monmouth; and cousin, Doris Russell and husband, Ron of Auburn. He also leaves behind his nine grandchildren, Scott Rioux and girlfriend, Tonya Rose of Casco, Tina Dowd and fiancé Paul Suchecki of Auburn, Michelle St. Germaine and husband, Andy of Winthrop, Chantelle Raymond and husband, Chad of Massachusetts, Gabe Tremblay and wife Ida, of Florida, Jason Tremblay of Lewiston, Kira Tremblay of Auburn, and David J. Tremblay of Lewiston, Taylor Merrill and girlfriend, Brianna Lopes of Lewiston; and 10 great-grandchildren, Ethan Tremblay, Averi Raymond, Tyler Rioux, Spencer Dowd, Elliot Dowd, Zack St. Germaine, Samuel St. Germaine, Riley Tremblay, Isabelle Merrill, Isaiah Merrill.

He was predeceased by his sister, Jean Chick of Auburn, his brother, Henry Tremblay of Lewiston; grandson, Earvin Michael Merrill; and son-in-law, Dana Merrill, both of Greene.

Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Funeral Alternatives on Tampa Street in Lewiston. A memorial gathering will be held from 1-3 p.m., with a service to follow at 3 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

