TURNER – On Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, Phil passed at home with Diane, his loving wife of 40 years, by his side.

He was a life-long resident of Turner. You may know him through the many gifts and talents that he shared within the community, often displaying his flair for “Yankee ingenuity” and always willing to lend a hand or do an odd job. He liked to tinker on small engines and relished the challenge of making something broken useful again.

He especially loved gardening, feeding the birds and antique tractors. He may have waved to you from the Turner 4th of July parade, which he participated in for many years. He was known as the “Tree Dr” while working at Reynolds Tree for over 50 years. He spent the past 12 years working at the transfer station in Turner where he made many friends that he truly enjoyed socializing with, and also took pleasure in treating their dogs. He had a great love for animals and his own pets, Dixie, Buddy and Minnie Pearl held a special place in his heart.

There is so much more we want everyone to know about him but how do you summarize 83 years worth of kindness, caring, giving and love.

Phil is survived by his children, Patty Mason, Mike and Kiki Mason, Scott Mason, Cindy and Clayton Hiltz, Brenda Bova and Rick Cobb, Travis Mason, Cheryl and Bill Horton, William and Connie Brackett; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings, John Mason, Marceline Walton and Diane Childs.

He was predeceased by his siblings, Doug Mason and Lois Keene; and his parents, Carroll and Bernice Mason.

Celebration of life to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in his name to the

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society.

