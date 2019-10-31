BRIDGTON — This is our first paint night and space is limited so you must register. We will be painting a large paint by number butterfly – this is a perfect project for all ages & abilities!

Please call Tina in the Bridgton Oncology Department at 647-6120 to reserve your space. This session will be held on Tuesday, October 22nd at 5 p.m. at Bridgton Hospital’s Oncology Department, 10 Hospital Drive, Bridgton.

This session is for patients and their caregivers.

