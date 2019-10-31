Bridgton Paint Night

 

BRIDGTON — This is our first paint night and space is limited so you must register. We will be painting a large paint by number butterfly – this is a perfect project for all ages & abilities!

Please call Tina in the Bridgton Oncology Department at 647-6120 to reserve your space. This session will be held on Tuesday, October 22nd at 5 p.m. at Bridgton Hospital’s Oncology Department, 10 Hospital Drive, Bridgton.

This session is for patients and their caregivers.

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Democrat Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles