Arrests

Auburn

• Travis Pearl, 29, of Auburn, domestic violence assault, 8:46 a.m. Thursday at the Auburn Police Department.

• Brad Johnson, 40, of Lewiston, leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury and falsifying physical evidence, 3:15 p.m. Thursday on Riverside Drive.

• Matthew Allen, 33, of Auburn, warrant for failure to appear, 5 p.m. Thursday on Summer Street.

Lewiston

• Abdikadir Nur, 19, of Auburn, violating conditions of release, 8:33 p.m. Wednesday on Knox Street.

• Victoria Forbis, 55, of Lewiston, domestic violence assault and aggravated assault, 8:13 p.m. Wednesday on Park Street.

• Samantha Simmons, 24, Westbrook. warrant, failure to appear, 1:58 a.m. Thursday on Pleasant Street.

• Michael Messier, 26, Lewiston, theft and a probation hold, 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Bartlett Street.

• Calvin Footman, 43, transient, violating conditions of release and assault, 4:32 p.m. Thursday on Howe Street.

Accidents

Auburn

• Vehicles driven by Barbara Howaniec, 56, of Auburn, and Jay Salk, 53, of Auburn collided at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday on Turner Street. The 2015 Honda SUV driven by Howaniec and owned by Thomas Howaniec received minor damage. The 2007 motorcycle driven by Salk was towed due to disabling damage.

• Vehicles driven by La Shawn Garner 30, of Brunswick, and Katelynn Dube, 18, of Livermore Falls, collided Tuesday at 5:33 a.m. on Center Street near Stetson Road. The 2011 GMC cargo van driven by Garner sustained minor damage. The 2011 Volkswagen owned by Dube was towed due to disabling damage.

