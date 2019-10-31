Harrison Historical Society will present a program honoring and remembering military service veterans. This will be held at the museum on Haskell Hill Road on Sunday, November 10th at 2:00 p.m. Martha Denison has prepared photos of many or our veterans in uniform to be projected for all to see and those who made the supreme sacrifice will be remembered. But the program will be primarily for those in attendance who served and will take this opportunity “to tell their story”. The public is cordially invited; especially those who served, as well as relatives of those who served but are no longer with us. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call Gerry Smith 583-2213.

