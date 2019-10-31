PORTLAND — As influenza activity picks up this fall, the American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients in need. Blood and platelets can only be given by donors who are feeling well.
Having had the flu shot doesn’t affect blood donation eligibility. One way that we can maintain health is to get a flu vaccine each fall. There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as the donor is symptom-free and fever-free.
For those that have the flu, it is important to wait until they no longer exhibit flu symptoms, have recovered completely and feel well before attempting to donate. Donors must feel healthy and well on the day of donation.
All blood types are needed now! Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are urged to give now to ensure a stable supply this fall. Stay healthy this flu season and make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors living in Southern Maine have the opportunity to give blood or platelets at nearby Red Cross Blood Donation Centers. For hours of operation and to make an appointment, view the Portland and Lewiston Red Cross Blood Donation Center information on RedCrossBlood.org.
Cumberland County:
Bridgton
11/9/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 42 Sweden Rd
Harrison
11/11/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Parish Congregational Church of Harrison and N. Bridgton, 77 Main Street
Naples
11/15/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Naples Town Hall, Town Hall, 15 Village Green Lane
Oxford County:
Bethel
11/1/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Gould Academy, 39 Church Street
Oxford
11/2/2019: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Flagship Cinema, 1570 Main Street
