NORWAY — Reiki can induce deep relaxation, help people cope with difficulties, relieve emotional stress and improve overall wellbeing. Join Charlotte LaBelle to learn basic Reiki skills to practice on yourself.
This session will be held on Tuesday, October 22nd, at 1:30 p.m. at the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, 199 Main Street, Norway.
Resource Center offers Self Reiki