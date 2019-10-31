PARIS — The Seneca Club, Friends Group of the Paris Public Library, is now sponsoring the Paris Public Library’s monthly Social Craft Night. The Social Craft Night, begun with a grant from the Maine Public Library Tax Check-off fund, has been offering various craft activities for the past year on the second Tuesday evening of each month at the Deering Memorial Community Center. All supplies for the crafts have been and will continue, due to the Club’s sponsorship, to be provided for free for the up to 60 monthly participants. The variety of crafts, including fairy lanterns, photo blocks, string-art, and sun catchers, have been suitable for ages for 7 years old and up, so families and friends can gather together and share the common activity. Those interested in participating can reserve spaces by calling the Paris Public Library at 743-6994.

The attached photo shows Connie Allen, Treasurer of the Seneca Club, presenting a check for $800 to Joy Johnson, librarian at Paris Public Library and organizer of the Social Craft Night. In the photo is also Terry Cole, President of the Seneca Club.