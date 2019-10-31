To the Editor:

Thank you to the brave men and women who serve on our fire departments all over the world. These individuals who volunteer their time to help save other people’s lives and property are selfless. compassionate, caring human beings.

Donny and I recently had a chimney fire, and I, no, they, saved our house. We want to thank you. You truly are heroes!

A reminder to anyone who has a wood stove—please have your chimney cleaned and inspected yearly by a professional. It could save your life.



Deb & Donny Luxton

West Bethel

filed under: