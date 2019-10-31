NORWAY — Register for the Turkey Trot 4 Hope and Run/Walk to win Sunday River Season & Day Passes!

Registration is OPEN for the 3rd Annual Turkey Trot 4 Hope. Fundraising is optional, but we hope you’ll gather your friends and co-workers, form a team and raise funds for the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine.

This our largest annual fundraiser and all funds stay in Western Maine, and provide free resources and programs for individuals and families impacted by cancer.

New this year, registration is FREE for all SAD 17 elementary students! AND, we are excited to have 5-2-1-0 Let’s Go and New Balance as two of our sponsors this year! AND…our prizes this year will include day passes and season passes to Sunday River and winter sleds from Paricon!

Sign up Now!

