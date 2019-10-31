PARIS — Brittany Gard, activities aide at Maine Veterans’ Homes – Paris, was named Employee of the Month for October and recognized for the Maine Veterans’ Homes Core Value of Excellence.

Maine Veterans’ Homes, an independent, nonprofit organization that cares for Veterans and their eligible family members has locations throughout Maine, including Augusta, Bangor, Caribou, Machias, Scarborough and South Paris. Staff are guided by our six Core Values of Honesty and Integrity, Veterans are Unique, Respect, Excellence, Teamwork and Lead the Way.

Residents at MVH – South Paris just light up when they see Brittany. She takes the time to get to know each one of them, identifies their likes and dislikes, their non-verbal cues (i.e. if they are no longer interested in an activity or being social) and has built great rapport with the family members of our residents. Brittany is especially diligent about engaging and interacting with the residents who tend to isolate themselves. In the evenings Brittany can usually be found on the B-Unit assisting with preparing residents for dinner as well as serving trays.

Brittany is an important part of the team at MVH – South Paris, to staff and to residents.

For more information about Maine Veterans’ Homes – South Paris, call 207-743-6300 or visit https://mainevets.org/locations/south-paris/.

