CARRABASSETT VALLEY — There is a new art exhibit up at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center for the months of November and December. Join us for a Wine & Cheese Reception on Saturday, Dec. 28 from 4:30-6 p.m., to meet the artist and celebrate her art!

Karen Campbell is a Maine native who enjoyed a creatively encouraged upbringing that led her to design her own line of jewelry. KC’s Jewelry was established in 1987. In September of 2001, feeling burnout of repetitive jewelry production, Karen turned to watercolor. She has studied with Stan Kierstead, Marni Lawson, Carol Sebold, and Michael Vermette. Karen’s whimsical eye and creative spirit spent years consumed by watercolor.

From watercolor Karen moved on to encaustic which is painting with pigmented wax. Recently wire has been her medium. Come check out the many directions of Karen. She also teaches many art classes from pottery to paper making at her own KC’s Kreativity Center in Carrabassett Valley.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: