FARMINGTON — Amazing Celtic band Fàrsan will be performing at Mt. Blue High School on Monday, November 4 at 7 p.m. in the presentation forum. Fàrsan takes Celtic music, song and dance to a next level.
Powered by four of the brightest voices in a new generation of traditional folk music, Fàrsan unites song, dance and instrumental music from the Gaelic traditions of Scotland and Cape Breton. Their unique blend of fiddle, pipes, whistles, piano and accordion with percussive stepdance and puirt-à-beul brings a sparkling energy to every performance. The band members are: Màiri Britton, vocals and step dance; Elias Alexander, pipes, whistles and vocals; Katie McNally, fiddle; and Neil Pearlman, piano, accordion and step dance
The Franklin County Fiddlers from Mt. Blue High School will open the show. Tickets are $10 with a $30 maximum for families, and the tickets are available at the door. Please come support these amazing touring musicians as they’ll be supporting the Franklin County Fiddlers with a clinic beforehand.
