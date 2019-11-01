The Colonial Daughters Chapter of “The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)” of Farmington met recently at The Church of Good Shepard in Rangeley for their fall meeting. A delicious luncheon was served at noon by caterer Heidi Ross. Following lunch Ron Haines, Past President of the Maine Forestry Museum presented a program on the forestry history and industry of the Maine woods. There were displays of artifacts, tools, carvings, samples of various wood and of course a few stories both humorous and sad. The Maine Forestry Museum honors the legacy, it cherishes the ingenuity, and it teaches future generations the history of our forests.

Following Mr. Haines presentation a brief business meeting was held. The chapters Good Citizen Awards Chairman, Linda Bauer, reported on the upcoming Good Citizen Awards for 2020. The group discussed the guidelines as to whether or not there were any changes for the coming year. The Colonial Daughters Chapter sponsors six area schools to recognize excellence in high school seniors.

The DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. This award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. These students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree. This program is only open to high-school seniors whose schools are accredited by their state board of education. Only one student per year may be honored as a school’s DAR Good Citizen.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history, and support better education for our nation’s children. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 165,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR visit www.DAR.org.

The next meeting of the chapter is December 3rd at the Fairbanks Union Church, this will be a pot luck luncheon, with a brief business meeting followed by a Christmas Party. Each member will bring a story about their favorite Christmas decoration and a wrapped gift for to exchange.

