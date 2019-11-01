PARIS — Ford Motor Company’s Drive 4 UR Community campaign recently donated $440 to the Deering Memorial Community Center.
In July, Ripley and Fletcher Ford of South Paris hosted an event at its dealership to raise funds for the community center. Ford donated $20 for each person who test drove a new vehicle that day at the dealership and completed the before and after surveys. The money raised will be used to help replace and insulate the community center’s roof.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Rangeley Highlander
How Did You Celebrate Maine’s First “Indigenous Peoples Day”?
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston couple sues DHHS for $1 million for disabled daughter
-
Business
Ford Motor donate to Deering Memorial Community Center
-
Business
Lisbon Credit Union donates to Lisbon Area Christian Outreach
-
Maine
Solon kennel owner pleads not guilty to animal cruelty charge