PARIS — Ford Motor Company’s Drive 4 UR Community campaign recently donated $440 to the Deering Memorial Community Center.

In July, Ripley and Fletcher Ford of South Paris hosted an event at its dealership to raise funds for the community center. Ford donated $20 for each person who test drove a new vehicle that day at the dealership and completed the before and after surveys. The money raised will be used to help replace and insulate the community center’s roof.

