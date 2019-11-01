Inspiring business to innovate and prosper has wide-reaching benefits to the entire business community. With that goal in mind, Franklin Savings Bank is hosting 10-Minute Talks, a forum for business and community leaders to share their wisdom and experiences.
The first 10-Minute Talks is set for 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, November 8, at the Bass Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital. The event is free but registration is required.
“Whether you are the owner of an established business, an aspiring entrepreneur or have a cause you are passionate about introducing to the world, joining us for 10-Minute Talks will be well worth your time,” said Derek Hayes, senior vice president and director of commercial banking at Franklin Savings Bank.
“Our four speakers are leaders in their communities and each brings unique perspectives and experiences to the stage. We would love to see a lot of community participation.”
The four speakers are leaders from business, nonprofit and other community sectors. They are Kristina Cannon, executive director, Main Street Skowhegan who will speak on revitalizing a downtown; Bob Berry, president and CEO, Main-Land Development Consultants, Inc., who will speak on finance for small business in “Bringing Home the Bacon;” Erica Emery, owner, Rustic Roots Farm, who will speak on building sustainable communities; and Darryl Wood, executive director, LEAP, Inc., who will speak on how to develop teams.
“One of the things I love about community banking is having the opportunity to continually interact with business owners and community leaders. Hearing different perspectives, best practices and paths to success is always a great inspiration to me,” said Hayes. “We hope this forum inspires others.”
Refreshments and a light breakfast will be offered. To register, Go to www.franklinsavings.bank/10-minute-talk.html or contact Courtney Austin at 779-9245.
