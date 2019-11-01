BANGOR — Colby VanDecker had two rushing touchdowns and Wyatt Knightly threw a pair of touchdown passes as Oxford Hills defeated Bangor 34-7 in Class A North football Friday.
Ty LeBlond opened the scoring for the Vikings with a 24-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Isaiah Oufiero later caught a 32-yard pass from Knighly and Oxford Hills led 13-0 after a quarter.
Bangor’s Max Clark threw a 5-yard TD to cut the deficit in half.
Knightly, who is playing in place of injured starting quarterback Atticus Soehren, threw another touchdown pass to put Oxford Hills up 20-7 at halftime.
VanDecker scored on a 61-yard run in the third quarter and punched one in from eight yards out in the fourth.
Oxford Hills (5-4) begins the A North playoffs next week, likely as the fourth or fifth seed.
York 49, Poland 16
YORK — Riley Linn caught a pair of touchdown passes from Teagan Hynes and also ran for two TDs to power the second-seeded Wildcats (8-1) past the seventh-seeded Knights (1-8) in a Class C South football quarterfinal Friday.
Connor Daley also rushed for two touchdowns, and Caleb Pappagallo had a 62-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats will host third-seeded Wells next week.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Boston Celtics
Tatum jumper lifts Celtics to 104-102 win over Knicks
-
New England Patriots
Patriots and 49ers leading a comeback for NFL defenses
-
Obituaries
Obituary: James "Jim" R. Berube
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Elizabeth Beryl Knight
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Adrian "Grump" Brochu