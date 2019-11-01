BANGOR — Colby VanDecker had two rushing touchdowns and Wyatt Knightly threw a pair of touchdown passes as Oxford Hills defeated Bangor 34-7 in Class A North football Friday.

Ty LeBlond opened the scoring for the Vikings with a 24-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Isaiah Oufiero later caught a 32-yard pass from Knighly and Oxford Hills led 13-0 after a quarter.

Bangor’s Max Clark threw a 5-yard TD to cut the deficit in half.

Knightly, who is playing in place of injured starting quarterback Atticus Soehren, threw another touchdown pass to put Oxford Hills up 20-7 at halftime.

VanDecker scored on a 61-yard run in the third quarter and punched one in from eight yards out in the fourth.

Oxford Hills (5-4) begins the A North playoffs next week, likely as the fourth or fifth seed.

York 49, Poland 16

YORK — Riley Linn caught a pair of touchdown passes from Teagan Hynes and also ran for two TDs to power the second-seeded Wildcats (8-1) past the seventh-seeded Knights (1-8) in a Class C South football quarterfinal Friday.

Connor Daley also rushed for two touchdowns, and Caleb Pappagallo had a 62-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats will host third-seeded Wells next week.

