Are the Democrats serious? According to a report on Fox News Sunday, Oct 27, the Democrats feel slighted for not being included in the plan to capture cold-blooded rapist Baghdadi.

With the way they leak?

What?

They are concocting yet another shenanigan in an attempt to impeach the duly-elected president.They leak only selected bits to the mainstream media in order to degrade the president with their twisted, distorting versions.

Three years now of “do nothing” Democrats as they continue to draw their lucrative wages and perks which we pay for.

Joan Villani, Lewiston

