The Maine Nordiques let a third-period lead slip away Friday night against the Jamestown Rebels.

Up one goal with less than four minutes remaining, the Rebels scored to send the game into overtime, then won the game 3-2 with a goal in the five-minute 3-on-3 extra session at the Northwest Arena in Jamestown, New York.

“We are continuing to shoot ourselves in the foot here, but it’s a good learning experience,” Maine Nordiques coach Nolan Howe said. “To get a point in the opening game, hopefully we can come back tomorrow with another strong performance, maybe get three out of four points on the road, which would be a great weekend.”

Former L/A Nordiques player Valeri Rykov set up Renars Karkls’ game-winning goal with 39 seconds left in overtime. Rykov paced the Rebels with a goal and two assists.

“He certainly brings his A-game when he competes against us,” Howe said. “We’ve appreciated his efforts (with the L/A Nordiques). I know (associate head) coach Cam (Robichaud) was close with him. While we are glad to see him doing well, we are certainly going to shut him down tomorrow.”

With less than three minutes remaining in the third, Jamestown’s Noah Finstrom found the back of the net for the fifth time this season to tie the game up at 2-2.

Moments prior to Finstrom’s goal, Trent Grimshaw of the Nordiques had a penalty shot stopped by Rebels goalie Jon Howe, who made 29 saves in the game. The Nordiques thought they had scored before the penalty shot was awarded.

“I thought Grimshaw, one of our captains, put a heck of a move on the goaltender, but he made a great save,” Howe said. “… We play good opponents in this league night in and night out. He made a great save and they used that momentum to score the tying goal. We need to do a better job holding onto a late lead there.”

Jack Strauss opened the scoring, giving the Nordiques a 1-0 lead early in the opening period.

Rykov scored for the Rebels late in the second period. Two of his three goals this season have come against the Nordiques.

Isaiah Fox gave the Nordiques a 2-1 lead in the second period with his fifth goal of the season.

Maine goalie Avery Sturtz made 32 saves in the loss.

Both teams were 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

The Nordiques and Rebels face off again Saturday night in Jamestown at 7:05 p.m.

