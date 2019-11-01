Lisbon Area Christian Outreach’s Karen and Richard Coty.

LISBON — Lisbon Credit Union presented the Lisbon Area Christian Outreach with a check for $724.74 from fundraising by staff as part of the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger.

The funds will help LACO with food pantry holiday expenses.

