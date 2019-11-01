WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies: Week of October 23th

Teams: Bowling Belles 42-22; Mines in the Gutter

41-23; Designs by Darlene 39-25; Willett-Glo ?

36-26; Spare Change 30-24; Wreckin Balls 28-36

Just 1 More 24-40;  Living on a Spare 16-48

High Games; Lynn Chellis 185; Cecile Willett 162

Rocell Marcellino 152; Melissa Malone 147

Nicole Edmunds 146; Katie Dube 142; Michelle

Perkins 137; Vicky Kinsey 134, Kay Seefeldt 134

High Series; Lynn Chellis 495; Cecile Willett 417

Melissa Malone 402;  Nicole Edmunds 400

Katie Dube 390;  Rocell Marcellino 377

Vicky Kinsey 375;   Heather Malone 374

