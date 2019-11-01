Avon: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Room 

Carrabassett Valley: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office 

Carthage: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office 

Chesterville: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall 

Coplin Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office 

Dallas Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office 

Eustis: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office 

Farmington: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Center 

Fayette: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station 

Freeman Township: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Forster Building, Strong 

Industry: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office 

Jay: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Building 

Kingfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Webster Hall 

Madrid Township: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Phillips Town Office 

Mount Vernon: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Center 

New Sharon: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Masonic Lodge/Franklin Lodge No. 123 

New Vineyard: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Smith Hall 

Perkins Township: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Weld Town Office 

Phillips: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office 

Rangeley: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office 

Rangeley Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Schoolhouse 

Salem Township: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Webster Hall, Kingfield 

Sandy River Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office 

Strong: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Forster Building 

Temple: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall 

Vienna: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Building 

Washington Plantation: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wilton Town Office 

Weld: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Multi-Purpose Room 

Wilton: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office 

