Avon: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Room
Carrabassett Valley: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Carthage: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Chesterville: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall
Coplin Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Dallas Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Eustis: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Farmington: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Center
Fayette: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station
Freeman Township: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Forster Building, Strong
Industry: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Jay: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Building
Kingfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Webster Hall
Madrid Township: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Phillips Town Office
Mount Vernon: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Center
New Sharon: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Masonic Lodge/Franklin Lodge No. 123
New Vineyard: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Smith Hall
Perkins Township: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Weld Town Office
Phillips: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Rangeley: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Rangeley Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Schoolhouse
Salem Township: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Webster Hall, Kingfield
Sandy River Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Strong: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Forster Building
Temple: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall
Vienna: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Building
Washington Plantation: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wilton Town Office
Weld: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Multi-Purpose Room
Wilton: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Maine
2nd handgun found at Portland Jetport in 2 days
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Letter to the editor: Marijuana Ordinance on Ballot Again
-
Maine
Jefferson man squashes own state record for largest pumpkin
-
News
Pink or blue? Some gender reveal parties take dangerous turn
-
Connections
Community briefs to run Nov 1