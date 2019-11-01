Avon: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Room

Carrabassett Valley: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Carthage: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Chesterville: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall

Coplin Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Dallas Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Eustis: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Farmington: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Center

Fayette: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station

Freeman Township: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Forster Building, Strong

Industry: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Jay: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Building

Kingfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Webster Hall

Madrid Township: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Phillips Town Office

Mount Vernon: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Center

New Sharon: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Masonic Lodge/Franklin Lodge No. 123

New Vineyard: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Smith Hall

Perkins Township: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Weld Town Office

Phillips: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Rangeley: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Rangeley Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Schoolhouse

Salem Township: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Webster Hall, Kingfield

Sandy River Plantation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Strong: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Forster Building

Temple: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Hall

Vienna: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Building

Washington Plantation: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wilton Town Office

Weld: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Multi-Purpose Room

Wilton: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

