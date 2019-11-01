GORHAM – “She may be small, but she is mighty.” Bonnie Katherine “Katie” Milligan Lee was courage, strength and beauty wrapped up in one tiny package. She grew up in Gorham where she later put down permanent roots. She was a daughter, sister, wife, and best friend, but no matter how she came into your life, her magnetic personality would quickly fill your heart. Truth be told, she made quite an impression in her 40 years.

Katie had unmatchable strength and a fiery Irish personality. She never forgot a detail to any story or memory. She was fiercely loyal to her friends and family. These are only a few of the qualities that made her who she was.

She graduated from Gorham High School, class of ‘98 and went on to earn a B.A in Mass Communications from the University of Maine at Orono in 2002. There she was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority. She later went on to work for Idexx Laboratories where she found lifelong connections in her work family. Idexx also provided an opportunity for her to show her passion for animals. She married the love of her life, Chris Lee on Oct. 1, 2016. As she said in her vows, Chris and Katie shared a lifelong connection and love, not a bass fisherman’s “catch and release.”

Katie grew up dancing with her sister Bess, and never missed an opportunity to be the life of the party. She could be found most days cuddling with her beloved dog Belle and cat Oreo, gardening, sewing, spending time at the beach, and cruising on the pontoon boat on Mooselookmeguntic Lake. Among her talents, she had the ability to create a playlist that could get anyone moving.

Katie passed away peacefully at Brigham Women’s Health in Boston, Tuesday, Oct. 29 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Katie lived with Cystic Fibrosis and fought it courageously her entire life.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Lee of Gorham; her parents, Jim and Debbie Milligan of Gorham; her sister, Bess and brother-in-law, Brendan Johnson of Cumberland; her mother-in-law, Peggy Lee of Portland, her sister-in-law and brother-in-law. Jen and Dave Sumner of Portland; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends she considered family.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Jones, Rich & Barnes, 199 Woodford St. Portland, where a Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.

In lieu of flowers,

the family asks that you donate to:

Rangeley World Record Snowmobile Ride- For Cystic Fibrosis, designated for Team McGee.

Donations can be made online at http://fightcf.cff.org//rangeley.

You may also choose to make donations to the

New England Lab Rescue

P.O Box 58

Limerick, ME 04048

