Poet David Moreau and musician Greg Boardman will join forces at the next offering at the Oasis of Music at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Trinity Church in Lewiston.

Moreau’s first book was “Children are Ugly Little Monsters (But You Have to Love Them Anyway).” His second book covered the great subjects of poetry: “Sex, Death and Baseball.” David worked in Lewiston for 30 years with people with intellectual and physical disabilities. His third book, “You Can Still Go to Hell and Other Truths about Being a Helping Professional,” remains Moon Pie Press’s all time best seller. His poetry has been heard on three times on the radio nationally on the The Writers’ Almanac. David lives in Wayne, with his wife, who is a biologist, and his dog who takes him for a walk each day. He loves his part-time job helping the artists at Spindleworks in Brunswick and Spin Off in Gardiner to write and share their own poetry.

Boardman lives and works in Lewiston as a music educator and performer. For this collaboration with Moreau, Boardman will provide incidental music for the poetry on his guitar and cello.

Admission to the Oasis of Music is free, with donations accepted. Trinity Church is located at 247 Bates Street, Lewiston. For more information call 344-3106.

