Auburn: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.  

Ward 1 — Washburn School, 35 Lake Auburn Ave. 

Ward 2 — Auburn Middle School, 38 Falcon Drive 

Ward 3 — Fairview School, 397 Minot Ave. 

Ward 4 — Auburn Hall, 60 Court St. 

Ward 5 — Sherwood Heights School, 32 Sherwood Drive 

Durham: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Durham Community School, 654 Hallowell Road 

Greene: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Town Office, 220 Main St. 

Leeds: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Town Office, 8 Community Drive 

Lewiston: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Ward 1 — Lewiston Memorial Armory, 65 Central Ave. 

Ward 2 — Montello School gymnasium, 407 East Ave. 

Ward 3 — Lewiston Memorial Armory, 65 Central Ave. 

Ward 4 — Longley School (former Multi-Purpose Center), 145 Birch St. 

Ward 5 — Longley School (former Multi-Purpose Center), 145 Birch St. 

Ward 6 — The Green Ladle (Lewiston High School campus), 156 East Ave. 

Ward 7 — Longley School (former Multi-Purpose Center), 145 Birch St. 

Lisbon: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Lisbon High School 

Litchfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Litchfield Sportsman’s Club, 2253 Hallowell Road 

Livermore: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Town Office/Fire Station 

Livermore Falls: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Town Office 

Mechanic Falls: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Town Office, 108 Lewiston St. 

Minot: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Town Office, 329 Woodman Hill Road 

Monmouth: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Cumston Hall, lower level 

New Gloucester: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fire Station, 611 Lewiston Road 

Poland: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.  Town Hall, upstairs 

Sabattus: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Town Office, 190 Middle St. 

Turner: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Town Office, 11 Turner Center Road, Route 117 

Wales: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Municipal Center, 175 Centre Road 

