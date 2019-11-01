Rangeley, Maine – Rangeley Lakes Regional School Class of 2023 will present a Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair, taking place at RLRS, 43 Mendolia Road, Rangeley on Saturday, November 9th from 9am until 2pm, and featuring vendors selling handmade holiday craft items, jewelry, Rangeley Balsam products, Scentsy, holiday centerpieces, handmade baskets, beeswax candles, Tupperware, holiday baked goods, LuLaRoe, hooked rugs, wool items, crocheted items, Maine Monster Cupcakes, and many more.

A concession-style luncheon will be available as well as door prizes, and raffles. Holiday photos will be available for purchase.

Vendor’s Space is still available and the fee is $20 for an 8 ft. space.

Let the Class of 2023 help you get your holiday shopping done all in one place!

Please contact the school at (207) 864-3311 x132 and ask for Kate Philbrick or Danielle Ellis for more details.

